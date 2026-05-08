Ukrainian “Magura V5” sea drone discovered in Greek territorial waters

In Greece, a Ukrainian “Magura V5” sea drone was discovered near the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea.

This is reported by the Greek publication eKathimerini.

According to preliminary data, the drone had detonators, but no explosives. Greek authorities have several assumptions, including that the drone could have been used by smugglers or that they wanted to use it to combat the Russian shadow fleet.

An investigation has been launched in Greece.

What is known about the “Magura V5” drone?

The “Magura V5" is a multi-purpose maritime drone capable of conducting reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, fleet protection and combat missions.

Its length is 5.5 meters and its width is 1.5 meters. The maximum speed reaches over 77 kmph. The device can carry up to 320 kg of load and operate within a radius of 830 kilometers.

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