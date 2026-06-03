Greece sends diplomatic note of protest to Ukraine over naval drone with explosives

Greece has sent an official diplomatic protest to Ukraine over a naval drone with explosives discovered off the coast of the island of Lefkada.

This was reported by Kathimerini, citing the spokeswoman for the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lana Zohiou.

Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Herapetritis informed the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas about plans to protest to Kyiv.

Greece said that inspections allegedly confirmed the droneʼs Ukrainian origin. They also claimed that the device could have been part of a broader operation against Russian ships.

Athens expects Ukraine to admit its mistake and withdraw all naval combat drones from the Mediterranean Sea.

Greek fishermen spotted a drone near the island of Lefkada on May 8. At first, the country claimed that it was a Ukrainian “Magura V5” drone, then that it was a “Mamai” drone carrying approximately 100 kg of explosives.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not confirm that the drone found was Ukrainian, but stated that they were ready to investigate the incident.

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