Greece insists drone found off its coast is Ukrainian. Ukrainian Defense Ministry to investigate

Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias claims that the naval drone discovered near the island of Lefkada last week is Ukrainian.

This is reported by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The drone was found by fishermen in the Ionian Sea in early May. At the time, Greek authorities claimed that it was a Ukrainian “Magura V3” sea drone. UFORSE, the company that manufactures “Magura” drones, said in a comment to the Military portal that the discovered drone was not theirs. In addition, the company stated that it had never manufactured the “Magura V3” drone.

On May 12, during a meeting with European colleagues, Dendias said that he was sure that it was a Ukrainian drone. At the same time, he officially denied the version about the “Magura” and stated that it was a “Mamai” drone.

During the same meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that he had no information about this incident, but that the Ukrainian side would clarify the situation and provide a response to the Greek authorities.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy also commented on the incident on May 12. Speaking to reporters, he said that there is no evidence yet that the drone is Ukrainian.

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