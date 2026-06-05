Naval drone explodes in Romanian port. The Defense Ministry believes it is Ukrainian

An explosion occurred in the Romanian port of Constanta on the morning of June 5. It is believed that a naval drone of Ukrainian origin exploded.

This is reported by Digi24.

The drone was spotted around 5 AM in the area of the piers, where the headquarters of the Romanian Agency for the Rescue of Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM) is located.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense believes it was a drone “of the type used in the war in Ukraine”. It exploded on its own.

The port reported an evacuation, and the authorities activated a “red response plan”. President Nikushor Dan, who was on a plane en route to Montenegro for the EU-Western Balkans summit, had already been informed of the incident.

There were no initial reports of casualties from the explosion. The investigation is ongoing. It is currently unknown how the drone ended up in the Romanian port. Ukraine has not officially commented on this.

Last week, during the Russian attack on Ukraine, a drone flew into Romanian territory and crashed into a high-rise building in the city of Galati, near the border with the Odesa region. Two people were injured. An examination confirmed that it was a Russian analogue of the Iranian “Shahed” — the “Geran-2”.

In the wake of the incident, the President of Romania reported that the Russian Consul General in Constanta would be declared persona non grata and the Russian consulate in the city would be closed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.