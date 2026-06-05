The US imposes sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

The United States has imposed economic sanctions against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his entourage.

The Guardian writes about this.

Also sanctioned were the son and grandson of former President Raul Castro, the wife and stepson of the President of Cuba, the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples, and the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that anyone who has financial dealings with these institutions will also be at risk of sanctions.

"Foreign banks and other companies that provide services to these organizations should freeze this activity," Rubio added.

The US Department of Justice recently reported charges against former President Raúl Castro and five other Cubans over the 1996 incident in which Cuban military forces shot down planes during a humanitarian mission in the Strait of Florida.