Study: Europe allocated almost €1.6 billion to Ukraine for drones in four months

In the first four months of 2026, European countries allocated about €1.6 billion for drones for the Ukrainian military.

This is stated in the Ukraine Support Tracker study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).

A significant increase in aid was recorded in March and April. Germany and Norway allocated approximately €500 million each for the purchase of drones, and the Netherlands — around €250 million.

The United Kingdom reported the transfer of at least 120 000 drones, the largest single delivery of drones to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

According to project manager Christoph Trebesch, the support is gradually turning into bilateral cooperation: Europe provides funds, and in return receives access to Ukrainian technologies and combat experience in the field of drones.

In 2022, aid for drones amounted to €400 million, in 2024 – €1 billion, in 2025 – €1.2 billion. In January-April 2026 alone, this amount has already reached approximately €1.6 billion.

However, the largest financial aid package during this period did not come from Europe. Japan allocated €1.1 billion as part of the second tranche of the ERA mechanism, which is financed by frozen Russian assets.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that news will soon be available about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which was approved by Congress.

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