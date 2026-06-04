Study: Europe allocated almost €1.6 billion to Ukraine for drones in four months

In the first four months of 2026, European countries allocated about €1.6 billion for drones for the Ukrainian military.
This is stated in the Ukraine Support Tracker study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).
A significant increase in aid was recorded in March and April. Germany and Norway allocated approximately €500 million each for the purchase of drones, and the Netherlands — around €250 million.
The United Kingdom reported the transfer of at least 120 000 drones, the largest single delivery of drones to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.
According to project manager Christoph Trebesch, the support is gradually turning into bilateral cooperation: Europe provides funds, and in return receives access to Ukrainian technologies and combat experience in the field of drones.
In 2022, aid for drones amounted to €400 million, in 2024 – €1 billion, in 2025 – €1.2 billion. In January-April 2026 alone, this amount has already reached approximately €1.6 billion.
However, the largest financial aid package during this period did not come from Europe. Japan allocated €1.1 billion as part of the second tranche of the ERA mechanism, which is financed by frozen Russian assets.
- The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that news will soon be available about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which was approved by Congress.
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