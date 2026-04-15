Britain to provide Ukraine with at least 120 000 drones — the largest package of drones in the countryʼs history

Britain has announced the supply of at least 120 000 drones to Ukraine — the largest package of drones in the countryʼs history.

This was reported by the British government.

The package will include thousands of long-range strike drones, reconnaissance drones, logistics drones and maritime systems. Delivery of one batch has already begun this month.

The new drone package is part of a wider aid package from Britain, which this year amounts to more than $4 billion, as well as funding under the ERA program.

Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine is a G7 financial initiative aimed at supporting Ukraineʼs budget and defense with proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The total amount of assistance is $50 billion by 2027.

London also notes that a significant part of this package will be financed through British defense companies, including Tekever, Windracers and Malloy Aeronautics. This should create new jobs in Britain and at the same time strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

The previous British aid package included $677 million for air defense, as well as funding for NATOʼs PURL initiative and the supply of more than 1 000 missiles manufactured in Belfast.

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