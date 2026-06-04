The US reported $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that news will soon be available about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which was approved by Congress.

Reuters writes about this.

These are funds that were previously blocked by the Pentagon.

At the same time, the US House of Representatives, according to Republican Don Bacon, voted to continue consideration of the petition for military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian Federation. 218 members of the House voted in favor, 204 against.

A vote on the final adoption of the bill is scheduled to take place today.

On May 13, a petition demanding a forced vote on a bill on security assistance to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia gathered the necessary 218 signatures in the US House of Representatives. It was sent to a vote.

Prior to this, the US also unblocked $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which had previously been withheld.

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