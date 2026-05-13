The US Congress has unblocked the bill on security assistance to Ukraine — it will be forced to be put to a vote

A petition in the US House of Representatives demanding a forced vote on the Ukraine security assistance bill and new sanctions against Russia has gathered the required 218 signatures. It will now be sent to a vote, despite the position of Speaker Mike Johnson and the top Republicans, who hold the majority in the House.

This was reported by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs from the Democratic Party, and also writes Reuters.

California Rep. Kevin Kaley, who switched from Republican to independent in March, was the latest to sign a petition to put the issue on the ballot. Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick and Don Bacon also signed the petition, along with all 215 Democrats. The forced vote is likely to be held in early June.

The Ukraine Support Act, introduced in April 2025 by Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, contains three sections.

The first reaffirms support for Ukraine and NATO and includes measures to assist Ukraine in its reconstruction, including the creation of a special coordinator for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The second chapter provides security assistance: more than $1 billion and up to $8 billion in support through direct loans.

The third chapter provides sanctions and export controls against Russia, including its financial institutions, oil and mining industries, and Russian officials.