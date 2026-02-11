Military aid to Ukraine from the US in 2025 decreased by 99%, from the EU increased by 67%

In 2025, military aid to Ukraine from European countries increased by 67%, and financial and humanitarian aid by 59%, compared to the average level in 2022-2024. At the same time, US aid decreased by 99%.

This is stated in the updated data of the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for World Economics.

According to researchers, in previous years, the US provided Ukraine with an average of €17.3 billion in military aid and €13.3 billion in financial and humanitarian support each year. In 2025, only one military package for €0.4 billion was recorded and no new financial or humanitarian commitments were made.

Europe dramatically increased its share of aid, but the decline in aid from the US was so great that overall international aid remained roughly the same.

EU institutions are playing an increasingly important role in financial and humanitarian assistance. In 2022, they accounted for almost half of European donorsʼ spending, while in 2025, they accounted for 89%.

The largest donors in 2025 were Germany — €9 billion, the United Kingdom — €5.4 billion, followed by Sweden — €3.7 billion, Norway — €3.6 billion, and Denmark — €2.6 billion. Norway, Denmark, and Sweden spent more than 0.6% of their GDP on military assistance to Ukraine.

According to the report, the PURL mechanism financed about 75% of Patriot missiles and almost 90% of missiles for other air defense systems transferred to Ukraine in 2025. Within its framework, 24 donor countries allocated at least €3.7 billion for the purchase of weapons by the end of the year.

The share of purchases directly from Ukrainian defense enterprises is also growing. If at the end of 2024 such contracts accounted for 4% of the total volume of military procurement assistance, then in the first half of 2025 they reached 12%, and in the second — 22%.

By the end of 2025, at least 11 countries were financing procurement involving Ukrainian manufacturers. Analysts expect this trend to continue to grow in 2026, in particular thanks to new European programs to support Ukraineʼs defense industry.

The Ukraine Support Tracker think tank has been tracking military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since January 24, 2022, and analyzes contributions from 41 countries.

