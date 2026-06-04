The court closed the case of NABU detective Gusarov: treason was not proven, another episode was closed due to the statute of limitations (added)

On June 4, Kyivʼs Shevchenkivsky District Court acquitted National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detective Viktor Husarov of criminal liability. The treason case was closed due to lack of evidence, and the episode of unauthorized actions with information was closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

This was confirmed to Babel by lawyer Olena Storozhuk.

Husarov was detained in July 2025 during searches of anti-corruption agencies. SBU claimed that he worked for Russian special services and was part of a large-scale Russian spy network. Investigators believed that Husarov had been recruited in 2012 and was supervised by the deputy head of Viktor Yanukovychʼs security Dmytro Ivantsov.

Husarov spent five months in the pre-trial detention center, and in December he was sent under house arrest.

Today, in court, the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office stated that it was not possible to definitively confirm Husarovʼs affiliation with the spy network. Because of this, they requested that the treason proceedings be closed.

Added. As the head of the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Maryana Hajovska-Kovbasyuk clarified in a comment to Babel, the prosecutorʼs office did not abandon the charges in the case as a whole. Husarov was also suspected of unauthorized actions with information (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, he passed on information about Ukrainian citizens obtained through the MIA databases to his former colleague, a law enforcement officer, who left for temporarily occupied Crimea in February 2014. The suspect pleaded guilty under this article, and the court, at the prosecutorʼs request, released him from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office emphasizes that this is not a rehabilitative basis.

"Since the incriminated actions were committed in 2012-2015, at the time of completion of the investigation, the statute of limitations for bringing to criminal liability had expired. This is an independent ground, directly provided for in Article 49 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the head of the Prosecutorʼs General Office press service noted.