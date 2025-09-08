FSB mole in NABU ranks. The Security Service of Ukraine reports new details about large-scale spy network

An employee of the Central Office of NABU Viktor Husarov, who worked in the closed unit "D-2" and was detained in July, was part of a large-scale Russian spy network.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the intelligence service, the network included three other participants who had been exposed earlier. It was supervised by Ihor Yehorov, an employee of the 1st service of the FSB Counterintelligence Operations Department. He began forming his agent network in 2009, when he repeatedly visited Ukraine as part of interagency cooperation between the intelligence services of the two countries.

The first of Yehorovʼs henchmen to be detained by SBU in 2020 was Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Valerii Shaitanov. At that time, on Yehorovʼs instructions, Shaitanov planned a series of terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the murder of a well-known military volunteer, collected and transmitted to the Russian Federation information about secret operations in ATO area, etc.

Later, the SBU established another agent — Dmytro Ivantsov, the former deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych’s security. Ivantsov helped the fugitive president move to Russia in February 2014, but he himself remained in Crimea and joined the ranks of the occupiers.

Currently, Ivantsov is hiding on the temporarily occupied peninsula and is a resident of FSB. That is, among his tasks is the coordination of subversive activities of other Russian agents in Ukraine.

In 2024, SBU exposed another member of the cell. He turned out to be a serviceman of the National Guard, his name is not specified. It was established that for several years this person had been passing on to Ivantsov data on Ukrainian activists, high-ranking officials, prisoners of war, information on the consequences of shelling on the territory of Ukraine, etc.

As for Husarov, investigators believe he was recruited back in 2012. He continued to provide Ivantsov with the necessary information after 2014, when Yanukovychʼs henchman openly defected to the enemy.

This is confirmed, in particular, by the confidential correspondence that the defendants resumed three days after the fake referendum on Crimeaʼs "accession" to the Russian Federation.

SBU emphasized that Major General Valery Shaitanov has already received a prison sentence of 12 years behind bars. The National Guard official is currently in custody.