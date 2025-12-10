The court sent NABU employee Viktor Husarov under house arrest

The court placed NABU employee Viktor Husarov under house arrest until January 20, 2026 — the investigation is still ongoing until that date.

This is reported by a Babel journalist from the courtroom.

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. That day, they detained NABU employee Viktor Husarov, who is considered an FSB mole. SBU claimed that they had previously warned NABU leaders about the risks associated with this employee, but they did not heed the advice. NABU says that back in 2023, they had informed the special services about a possible mole, but then SBU did not reveal the Bureau employeeʼs involvement in espionage.

Husarov is suspected of more than 60 episodes of passing restricted information to Ivantsov. SBU claims that the mole collected data for the FSB on Ukrainian security officers and other citizens whom the Russians wanted to recruit or against whom they planned special information operations. He obtained the information from closed databases of law enforcement agencies.

According to SBU, Husarov worked in the closed unit "D-2", was part of a large-scale Russian spy network. Investigators believe that he was recruited back in 2012. He continued to provide Ivantsov with the necessary information after 2014, when the Yanukovych henchman openly went over to the enemyʼs side.

Husarov is currently under arrest, suspected of high treason and unauthorized actions with information. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

