Negotiations with Putin, PURL and weapons production. Zelensky and Rutte held a press conference — key points

President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a press conference during which they discussed negotiations with Putin, PURL, and weapons production.

This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.

During a press conference, Zelensky said that he was ready to start direct negotiations with Putin right now to end the war, so as not to wait for the US to end all conflicts in the world.

"Unfortunately, we are not in focus today. Iran is the number one issue for the United States, and only then Ukraine. Unfortunately, we are in the queue for these wars," the president emphasized.

According to Zelensky, six countries have already confirmed that they will contribute to the PURL program. The president also stated that Ukraine allocates $45-50 billion per year to the production of various types of weapons.

In addition, the president said that Ukraine is preparing experts for missions to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Romania, who will help the military of these countries shoot down Russian drones.

PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems continue to be delivered from the United States to Ukraine every day and every week, said Secretary General Mark Rutte.

At the same time, Zelensky stated that Ukraine can receive new Patriot air defense systems and missiles from the United States only by 2030 due to the high demand for this weaponry.

He said that Ukraine has begun looking for alternatives. In particular, Kyiv is negotiating with other states to transfer their places in the queue for “Patriot” supplies.

Zelensky wrote in a letter to the US leader Donald Trump and Congress on May 27 that Ukraine is ready to purchase additional “Patriot” systems and missiles for them, as ballistic missiles remain Russiaʼs last major advantage in the war.

Already on June 3, the president said that there are agreements on the purchase of these systems, but they are being delayed at the financial, legal, and technical levels, so he set the task for representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Office of the President to speed up the process.

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