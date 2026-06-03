President Zelensky gave a week to prepare for the purchase of “Patriot” systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave the relevant structures a week to prepare for the purchase of the “Patriot” systems.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine has agreements on the purchase of these systems, but they are being delayed at the financial, legal and technical levels. On this issue, he held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council and set them the task of speeding up the procurement process.

"I expect a report on Friday: either clarity on the implementation of our agreement on the Patriots, or serious personnel conclusions," he wrote.