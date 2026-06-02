A person responsible for adjusting of Russian attack on the city on the night of June 2, which killed 16 people, was detained in Dnipro

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an adjuster of Russiaʼs attack on Dnipro on the night of June 2, which killed 16 people, including three children.

SBU reported this.

The detainee was a former military man from the Krynychansky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region who had a Russian passport. According to the investigation, he was recruited by Russian special services via Telegram channels.

On the instructions of the Russians, the man monitored the routes and departure times of Ukrainian combat aircraft. In this way, he helped the enemy find weak points in the air defense system and the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ aircraft and helicopters.

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To collect data, during an air alert, the man drove around the area in his own car and recorded the coordinates and time intervals of the departures of Defense Forces planes and helicopters.

During the search, the detaineeʼs Russian passport and phone with evidence of cooperation with the Russian Federation were seized. The man was charged with treason and taken into custody without bail. The detainee faces life imprisonment.

On the night of June 2, Russian troops launched 656 drones and over 70 missiles, including anti-ship “Zircons”, into Ukraine. A number of regions were affected by the strikes. Kyiv and Dnipro were the worst affected. And in the morning, the enemy again struck a high-rise building in Dnipro, injuring two children.

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