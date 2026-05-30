Ukraine has drones capable of flying 3 500 kilometers. Any European territory of Russia is already within reach of Ukrainian strikes.

This is stated in the material of "Channel 24". The words belong to the fighter with the call sign "Vector", the head of the group of long-range drones of GUR of the Ministry of Defense.

The current record for the longest Ukrainian strike is the SBU attack on the Ukhta Oil Refinery in the Komi Republic in February 2026. The distance from the border with Ukraine is 1 750 kilometers.

If the information about 3 500 kilometers is true, it means that Ukrainian drones can attack Siberia. For example, fly almost to Krasnoyarsk.