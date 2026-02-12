Record range: SBU attacked Ukhta Oil Refinery in the Russian Republic of Komi

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Ukhta oil refinery in the Russian Republic of Komi.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The plant is located in the city of Ukhta, approximately 1 750 kilometers from the Ukrainian border — a record distance. According to preliminary data, a fire broke out after the impact. The oil processing facilities caught fire.

These plants make the oil less dense so that it can be used to produce fuel oil, gasoline, and other types of fuel.

The plant, owned by “Lukoil”, can process approximately 4.2 million tons of oil per year, producing gasoline, diesel, and other fuels, including those used by the Russian military.

On the morning of February 13, Ukrainian military personnel struck an arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation with Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles. This is one of the largest arsenals in the Russian Federation. It stored missiles, ammunition, and explosives.

