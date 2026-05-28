Matthew Perryʼs assistant convicted in US over actorʼs death

A Los Angeles court has convicted the personal assistant of actor and star of the TV series "Friends" Matthew Perry for his involvement in the artistʼs death.

The BBC writes about this.

Kenneth Iwamasa (60) was sentenced to three years and five months in prison. He was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and fined $10 000. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

According to prosecutors, Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine and, along with two doctors, helped organize the delivery of the drug. The assistant had no medical training.

On October 28, 2023, Iwamasa administered a dose of ketamine to Perry, then left the actor to mind his own business. The injection proved fatal. Upon returning, the assistant found Perry dead in a hot tub.

In August 2024, Iwamasa was the first of five defendants to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in the death of a person. He faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in a US federal prison.

In April, “ketamine queen” Jaswin Sanga was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs that led to the actor’s death. The middleman who helped supply the actor with ketamine was sentenced to two years in prison.

Two former doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Marc Chavez, who sought and sold ketamine to the actor, were convicted in December. Plasencia received two years and five months in prison, and Chavez received three years of post-release supervision, including eight months of house arrest.

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