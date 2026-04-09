“Ketamine Queen” sentenced to 15 years for role in Matthew Perryʼs death

Drug trafficker Jaswin Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen", was sentenced to 15 years in prison on April 8 for the death of Friends star Matthew Perry in 2023.

Reuters writes about this.

In September, Sangha pleaded guilty to five counts: one count of maintaining a drug-related facility, three counts of distributing ketamine, and one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily harm.

During a hearing in federal court in Los Angeles, she expressed remorse for her role in Perryʼs death. The judge imposed a sentence of 15 years behind bars, as recommended by federal prosecutors. The defense urged the judges to release the woman, limiting the time she had already spent in prison after her arrest, which is about 1 year and 8 months.

However, the judge said he took into account the fact that Sangha continued to sell drugs for six months after Perryʼs death, demonstrating a lack of remorse at that time. She faced up to 65 years in prison.

Sangha is one of five people who supplied Perry with ketamine. Her sentence is harsher than the sentences handed down to the two doctors. Two of the convicted co-defendants — a drug dealer and Perry’s former personal assistant — have not yet been sentenced, but they have already pleaded guilty.

A week and a half before his death, the actor used ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. According to the examination, ketamine in Perryʼs body caused excessive stimulation of the cardiovascular system and respiratory depression.

And on October 29, 2023, Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. Forensic experts found that the actor died from the acute effects of ketamine.

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