Matthew Perryʼs assistant, who was supposed to help him fight addiction, gave him his last dose of ketamine

Matthew Perry paid Kenneth Iwamasa $150 000 a year to be his personal assistant. Court documents show that his role in the Friends starʼs life expanded to include drug courier, addiction mediator and de facto doctor.

The Associated Press writes about this.

On October 28, 2023, Iwamasa administered doses of ketamine to Perry, then left the actor to mind his own business. The injections proved fatal. When the assistant returned, he found Perry dead in a hot tub.

Iwamasa is the first of five people to reach a plea deal in Perryʼs death. He will be the last to be sentenced on May 27. Prosecutors are asking for three years and five months in prison.

Thatʼs more than the 2.5 years in prison for the doctor who sold Iwamasa ketamine and taught him how to inject it, but far less than the 15-year sentence for the drug dealer who sold Iwamasa his final doses.