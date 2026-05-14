Another person sentenced in Matthew Perry death case. It is an addiction counselor

A middleman who helped supply actor Matthew Perry with the ketamine that led to his death has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The New York Times writes about this.

Eric Fleming, a licensed addiction counselor and Perry acquaintance, was also sentenced to three years of post-release supervision and a $200 special fine.

In court documents, Fleming said he had met Perry several times since 2005. When he learned that the actor was looking for ketamine, he purchased 51 vials from a drug dealer and resold them at a markup to Perryʼs assistant.

In a letter attached to the sentencing memorandum, Fleming apologized to Perryʼs family and wrote that he takes "full responsibility for his criminal actions."

Fleming could have received a longer sentence of 46 to 57 months in prison. However, prosecutors asked for leniency because he quickly pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Prosecutors said Fleming provided information to law enforcement that helped, among other things, identify drug dealer Jaswin Sangh as the source of the ketamine that his co-defendant supplied to Perry.

Death of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 29, 2023. Medical examiners determined that the actor died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Fleming is the fourth of five defendants in Perryʼs death to be sentenced. "Ketamine Queen" Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in prison in April. Two former doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Marc Chavez, who sought and sold ketamine to the actor, were sentenced in December. Plasencia received 30 months in prison and Chavez received three years of post-release supervision, including eight months of house arrest.

The sentencing of Perryʼs personal assistant Kenneth Iwamashi, who gave him the injection on the day of his death, is due to be announced this month.

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