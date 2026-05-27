Internet restored in Iran, but with restrictions

Internet connectivity has been restored in Iran for the past 24 hours, but restrictions remain in place.

This was reported by the international non-governmental organization NetBlocks, which monitors cybersecurity and Internet governance.

Filtering applies to messaging and app stores.

Internet access began to be restored after 3:30 PM on May 26, after the country was cut off for 2 093 hours. At the time, Iranʼs Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi said that the internet would be restored gradually, and the prolonged restrictions had dealt a serious blow to the digital economy, online businesses, and the service sector.

In addition, many companies lost their main communication channels due to the blackout, and losses exceeded $6 million per day.

Internet blackout in Iran

The shutdown began after mass anti-government protests in Iran that began in late December 2025. Initially, people took to the streets because of a collapsing currency, rising prices, and falling incomes, and then began demanding political change, the resignation of the leadership, the release of political prisoners, and greater freedom, including rights for women.

Following the US and Israeli attacks on February 28, Iranʼs National Security Council further tightened restrictions. Human rights activists believe that the authorities used the internet blackout not only to control information, but also to hide a large-scale crackdown on protesters.

Despite formal bans on Instagram, X, and YouTube in Iran, many residents use them through VPN services.

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