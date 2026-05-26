Iran begins restoring internet access after record 2093-hour blackout

Iran has begun to gradually restore internet access after an 88-day outage, the longest such blackout ever recorded in the world.

This is reported by The Guardian.

According to “NetBlocks”, an organization that monitors internet traffic, network access began to return after 3:30 PM local time on May 26. Initially, the connection level reached more than a third of normal volume.

“NetBlocks” estimated that Iran was completely isolated from the global internet for 2093 hours. Iranian officials cited access to Gmail in the country as the first sign that the network was back online.

However, according to the American company “Kentik”, internet access is still limited — it is less than 10% of the level before the shutdown. Experts suggest that the restoration is taking place selectively.

Iranʼs Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi said the internet would be restored gradually, acknowledging that the prolonged restrictions had dealt a serious blow to the digital economy, online businesses and the service sector.

It is estimated that up to five million jobs in Iran depend on the internet. The blackout has left many companies without essential communication channels, and the economic losses could exceed $6 million per day.

Internet blackout in Iran

The shutdown began after mass anti-government protests in Iran that began in late December 2025. Initially, people took to the streets because of a collapsing currency, rising prices, and falling incomes, and then began demanding political change, the resignation of the leadership, the release of political prisoners, and greater freedom, including rights for women.

Following the US and Israeli attacks on February 28, Iranʼs National Security Council further tightened restrictions. Human rights activists believe that the authorities used the internet blackout not only to control information, but also to hide a large-scale crackdown on protesters.

Despite formal bans on Instagram, X, and YouTube in Iran, many residents use them through VPN services.

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