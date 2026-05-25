Four more children returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from occupation

Four more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

These are two boys and two girls, aged 6 to 17. The children are already safe and receiving all the necessary assistance. They were returned as part of the “Bring Kids Back UA” initiative.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is participating in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

On December 3, 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding the return of all illegally abducted Ukrainian children. Ukraine officially confirmed that Russia had abducted about 20 000 Ukrainian children. The Russians themselves claim that they had abducted 744 000 children.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 2126 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia had already been returned home.

On May 11, Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia — imposing restrictions on officials, propagandists, and organizations involved in the deportation and ideological indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

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