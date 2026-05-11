Great Britain imposes new sanctions against Russia for abduction of Ukrainian children

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russia — restrictions have been imposed on officials, propagandists, and organizations involved in the deportation and ideological indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

Sanctions were also imposed against those involved in Russiaʼs recent attempt to interfere in the upcoming elections in Armenia.

85 people and organizations were placed under restrictions. Of these, 29 are directly involved in the deportation and militarization of Ukrainian children, and 56 are involved in the Kremlinʼs information war.

Among them are 49 members of the “Social Design Agency” (SDA), including writers, translators, and videographers who create content for Russian propaganda. This organization received tasks and funds from the Kremlin to undermine democracy and weaken support for Ukraine. The organization also planned to create pro-Russian organizations in Armenia and influence a change of government in favor of pro-Russian figures.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the so-called Minister of Youth Policy of the "LPR" Yulia Velichko, who is involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, issuing them Russian passports, and organizing programs to promote Russian ideology.

Also on the list are childrenʼs camps, including "Sondowon" in the DPRK, where children from temporarily occupied territories are sent, and medical facilities that are used to keep Ukrainian children under the guise of rehabilitation.

Sevastopol State University has also been placed under restrictions, as children are recruited for militarization and are being indoctrinated. Sanctions have also been imposed on the Voin Center for Military and Sports Training and Patriotic Education of Youth, where Ukrainian children undergo military training and are taught pro-Kremlin ideology.

The British government has also allocated an additional £1.2 million ($1.5 million). Half of the funds will go to the Verification Center, which provides evidence of Russian crimes to the UN Commission and searches for children. The rest will be transferred to a Ukrainian program, which also searches for illegally deported children.

Deportation of children from Ukraine

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian childrenʼs ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus is participating in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

On December 3, 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding the return of all illegally removed Ukrainian children.

Ukraine has officially confirmed that Russia has abducted about 20 000 Ukrainian children. The Russians themselves claim that they have taken away 744 000 children.

Currently, as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, a little over 2 000 abducted children have been returned to Ukraine.

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