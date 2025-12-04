The UN General Assembly supported a resolution demanding that Russia return deported Ukrainian children

The UN General Assembly late on the evening of December 3 adopted a resolution demanding the return of all illegally removed Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the organizationʼs press service.

The document was supported by 91 countries, with 12 against, namely: Russia, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, and Sudan.

Another 57 countries abstained, including China, India and Brazil.

The document demands that the Russian Federation return all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly relocated or deported. Moscow was also called upon to cease further deportations and the practices of family separation, citizenship change, adoption or foster care, and ideological indoctrination.

The resolution concerns children separated from their families since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. This includes both children who were transported within the occupied territory of Ukraine and those who were deported to Russia.