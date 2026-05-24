Oleksandr Usyk defeated Dutch boxer Rico Verhoeven by knockdown

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Dutch boxer Rico Verhoeven at the Giza Arena — in the 11th round he knocked down his opponent.

After the fight resumed in the 11th round, the Ukrainian athlete continued to attack Verhoeven, causing the referee to declare a technical knockout.

Usyk retained his WBC and IBF heavyweight world championship belts. In addition, he received the exclusive WBC “King of the Nile” belt. This is Usyk’s 25th victory in the professional ring.

"This victory is very important to me, but right now my people in Ukraine are in bomb shelters, under attack. My daughter wrote to me: ʼDad, you will win.ʼ Rico, you are extraordinary. My team, I love you, you are the best. Kateryna, you are my life and my heart," the Ukrainian boxer said after the victory.