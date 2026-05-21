The Court of Appeal left the preventive measure for Yermak unchanged

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) left the preventive measure for the former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak unchanged.

This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.

We are talking about detention with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million. Bail for Yermak was posted on May 18, and he was released after three days in pre-trial detention center.

During the hearing, Yermak stated that "the very fact of building some residence unknown to him" is not a crime and there is no evidence of money laundering.