The Court of Appeal left the preventive measure for Yermak unchanged

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) left the preventive measure for the former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak unchanged.
This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.
We are talking about detention with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million. Bail for Yermak was posted on May 18, and he was released after three days in pre-trial detention center.
During the hearing, Yermak stated that "the very fact of building some residence unknown to him" is not a crime and there is no evidence of money laundering.
In which case does Andriy Yermak appear?
According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.
Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Ukraine ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.
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