Court acquits key witness in NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov case. Prosecutorʼs Office to appeal (UPD)

The Shevchenkivsky Court in Kyiv found Yusuf Mameshev — a key witness in the case of the NABU detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov — not guilty, who, together with his father, is accused of illegal business with the Russian Federation and the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan.

The Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) writes about this.

The court stated that investigators had not proven that his actions constituted a criminal offense. The judge also lifted the personal bond as a preventive measure.

Yusuf Mameshev was accused of perjury. During interrogations and in court, he stated that it was with him that NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov discussed the sale of industrial cannabis. According to Mameshev, the conversation was about Uzbekistan (not Dagestan), as SBU claims.

UPD at 18:44: The Prosecutorʼs Office does not agree with this decision and will appeal the courtʼs decision, Babel was told by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO). PGO insists that the evidence collected in the case provided grounds for upholding the charges in court.

"At the same time, we emphasize: any statements about the alleged ʼfabricationʼ of the proceedings are evaluative statements by the defense and do not cancel the procedural right of the prosecutorʼs office to seek a review of the decision in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office added.

The case of Maghamedrasulov

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. NABU reported at the time that the searches were conducted without a court order. In particular, Maghamedrasulov was detained then.

Ruslan and his father — Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov — are accused of illegal business with the Russian Federation and the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan. Both are suspected of aiding and abetting an aggressor state.

The father and son do not admit guilt, and Ruslan Maghamedrasulov and his defense insist that the authorities opened cases against them only to pressure and compromise the Bureau.

In September, the detective was charged with another crime. According to investigators, he helped conversion centers with fraud.

The head of the NABU detective group Oleksandr Abakumov reported in November that Maghamedrasulov helped obtain a number of pieces of evidence in the “Midas” case.

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