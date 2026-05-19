Russians attacked Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions — there are dead, more than 10 people injured

The Russian army has been shelling the Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk regions throughout the day. As a result of the shelling, there are deaths and more than 10 people have been injured.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

At least six people were injured in the strikes in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region). A four-story building caught fire and was extinguished.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Kherson region, Kherson, Zelenivka, and Komyshany were targeted — six people were injured. Houses and cars were damaged.

The Russian army also struck Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region — one person was killed. A house caught fire.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians twice struck rescue equipment in Nikopol. In total, three people were injured in the region.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A man was also killed in a drone strike in the Sumy region.

In addition, the death toll from the morning ballistic missile strike on Pryluky has increased to three — a 15-year-old boy died in hospital. The number of injured has also increased — 29 people have been injured.

On the night of May 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 209 strike drones. The Russians struck in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. A woman died in Kharkiv region, there are injuries in other regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.