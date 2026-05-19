Russians killed a woman in the Kharkiv region and massively attacked the south of the Odesa region

The Russian army struck Ukraine at night and in the morning — the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were under attack.

In particular, the Russians massively attacked the south of the Odesa region with drones. In the Izmailsky district, a UAV hit a warehouse building, causing a fire. There were no injuries.

In the village of Pokotylivka, Kharkiv district, a 69-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured, including a child, by a drone strike. In Kharkiv, the attack destroyed a residential building, started a fire, and injured three people. In total, 25 private homes and a high-rise building were damaged in the city.

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In Kherson this morning, Russians attacked a 68-year-old Kherson resident with a drone in the Korabelny district, he lost his leg.

The Russian army also struck the Dnipropetrovsk region at night. A 22-year-old boy was injured in the Nikopol area, and a 41-year-old woman in Kryvyi Rih. In addition, late on the evening of May 18, the Russians struck a “Naftogaz” facility in the region with ballistic missiles.

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