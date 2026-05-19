The Russians launched over 200 drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down

On the night of May 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 209 attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 180 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In addition, 27 strike UAVs were hit at 15 locations, with debris falling in five places.

The Russians struck in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. A woman died in Kharkiv, and there are casualties in other regions.

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