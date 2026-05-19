Russians attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions — 4 people killed, over 20 injured

On the morning of May 19, the Russian army attacked Pryluky (Chernihiv region). A local enterprise was under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

As of 12:53, two people were killed and 21 injured. Among the injured is a 14-year-old child. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

A shopping center near the arrivals area, a supermarket, and fire equipment were damaged.

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The Hlukhiv community in the Sumy region was also under attack. Two men, aged 58 and 52, were killed. Four more people were injured — two women and two men.

Everyone was hospitalized, doctors are examining the victims and providing the necessary assistance.

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