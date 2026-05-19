NABU and SAPO came to search the Supreme Court and its former chairman Knyazev

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) are conducting searches as part of a corruption case in the Supreme Court.
This was reported by the NABU press service.
They are being carried out at the workplaces, residences, and cars of a number of current and former Supreme Court judges. In particular, at the former Supreme Court Chief Justice, whose case is being heard at the Supreme Court of Justice. NABU does not name him, but from the details of the report it is clear that this is Vsevolod Knyazev.
Details are promised later.
Knyazevʼs case
On May 15, 2023, Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribe was related to decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant case. Zhevaho denied all charges and named the “customers” as the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.
Already on May 16, 2023, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail in the amount of UAH 75 million. After that, the court reduced the bail seven times — the last time to 18.168 million. On January 31, 2024, this amount was paid, and Knyazev was released from custody.
At the end of May 2024, Knyazev’s electronic bracelet was removed — he complained that he “has no light and no communication for six hours, so the bracelet is ineffective”. However, the term of his duties was extended.
In July, HACC lifted the arrest of part of Knyazevʼs funds.
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