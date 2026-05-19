NABU and SAPO came to search the Supreme Court and its former chairman Knyazev

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) are conducting searches as part of a corruption case in the Supreme Court.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

They are being carried out at the workplaces, residences, and cars of a number of current and former Supreme Court judges. In particular, at the former Supreme Court Chief Justice, whose case is being heard at the Supreme Court of Justice. NABU does not name him, but from the details of the report it is clear that this is Vsevolod Knyazev.

Details are promised later.