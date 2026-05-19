FT: Xi Jinping told Donald Trump that Putin may regret invading Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in talks last week that Putin may eventually regret his invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

The Chinese leader made the statement during broader talks on Ukraine, the sources said. Trump also suggested that the three leaders work together against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Xi’s comments on Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion in 2022 were harsher than before. One person familiar with Xi’s meetings with former President Joe Biden said that while the leaders had “frank and direct” conversations about Russia and Ukraine, Xi had not previously assessed Putin himself or the war.

The information came ahead of Putinʼs visit to China on May 19, four days after the Chinese leader hosted the US president. It was their second meeting since Trump returned to the White House.

According to the FT, during the summit with the Chinese leader, Trump also suggested that the US, China and Russia unite against the ISS, saying that their interests coincide.

The US President Donald Trump, along with a delegation, paid an official visit to China from May 13 to 15 for the first time in 9 years — the last time he was in Beijing was in 2017.

The White House press service reported thatduring a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the parties agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened to the passage of ships carrying energy resources. In addition, Trump said that China would buy oil from the United States and purchase 200 Boeing aircraft. The countries also agreed to reduce tariffs.

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