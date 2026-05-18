Cuba accuses US of justifying possible aggression after Axios reports Havana purchasing over 300 drones

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the United States was falsifying information after Axios reported that Havana had purchased more than 300 drones and was considering drone strikes on American targets.

Rodriguez wrote about this on the social network X.

"Without any legal basis, the US government creates falsifications day after day to justify a brutal economic war against the Cuban people and possible military aggression. Certain media outlets play along with it, spreading slander and publishing insinuations from the US government itself," the Cuban Foreign Minister said in a post.

He noted that Cuba does not threaten or seek war. However, the country defends peace and prepares to resist external aggression, exercising the right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter, the official added.

Previously, Axios, citing classified US intelligence, wrote that Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and had recently begun discussing drone attacks on the US base at Guantanamo Bay, US warships, and the city of Key West in Florida, which is 145 km from the Cuban capital of Havana.

According to US officials, Cuba has been purchasing various versions of attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023 and has been deploying them in strategic locations across the island. Over the past month, Cuban officials have been trying to obtain more drones and military equipment from Russia.

The publication also claimed that the Donald Trump administration views Cuba as a growing threat due to the development of drone technology and the presence of Iranian military advisors in Havana.

Axios recalled that CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba on May 14, where he directly warned officials there “against engaging in hostile activities”. He also urged them to “dismantle their totalitarian government” to end US sanctions, a CIA spokesman told Axios.

Next week, the US Department of Justice plans to unseal an indictment against Cubaʼs de facto leader Raul Castro accusing him of ordering the 1996 shooting down of two planes belonging to the Miami-based human rights group Brothers to the Rescue.