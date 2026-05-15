A third of the deposit has already been paid for Andriy Yermak. Among the largest “donors” is former national football team coach Serhiy Rebrov

A third of the bail has already been paid for the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak.

Babel was informed about this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

This is UAH 54.8 out of UAH 140 million. Moreover, more than half of the amount (UAH 30 million) was contributed by former coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov, the courtʼs press service added.

Earlier, in an interview with journalists, Rebrov said that Yermak was the initiator of his return to the position of head coach of the Ukrainian national team.

In which case does Andriy Yermak appear?

According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.

Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.

On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of 120 million hryvnias, which was paid in full.

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