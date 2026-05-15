24 killed in Russian strike on capital on May 14. Search operation complete (UPD)

A Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Darnytsky district on the night of May 14 killed 24 people. Among them were three children. The search and rescue operation has been completed.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, at least 48 people were injured. 398 residents of the capital received psychological assistance after the attack.

Dog handlers have already examined 2 800 m² of territory, and rescuers have removed 3 000 m³ of building structures from the destroyed high-rise building.

A 6th grade student Lyubava Yakovleva was killed in the attack. As of 11:26 PM, on May 14, her sister was still under the rubble, according to the website of Kyiv Lyceum No. 323, where the girl studied.

Three years ago, the sistersʼ father, military man Yevhen Yakovlev (call sign "Ryzhyi"), died while performing a combat mission.

UPD as of 08:30: the search and rescue operation, which lasted more than 28 hours at the site of the destroyed high-rise building, was completed. Now, the State Emergency Service units have moved on to emergency restoration work.

On the night of May 14, the Russians continued the massive attack they had begun during the day, launching another 56 missiles and 675 drones into Ukraine. Kyiv was hit the hardest, with strikes recorded in six districts of the capital, including the Darnytsky district, where an entire entrance to a high-rise building collapsed due to the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the building was hit by a Kh-101 missile manufactured in the second quarter of this year. Later, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the massive Russian night attack.

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