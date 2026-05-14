Sybiha instructed to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the massive Russian attack at night

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has instructed to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the massive Russian attack at night.

Sybiha reported this on the social network X.

Also, according to him, tomorrow morning all foreign diplomats who are in Kyiv will be asked to visit the site of Russiaʼs hit on the high-rise building.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that water supply to consumers in the capital has been fully restored after the night shelling.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in the Darnytsky district has already risen to 9, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko. Among the dead is a 12-year-old girl, Klitschko said.

At least 44 people were injured. Tomorrow will be declared a Day of Mourning in the capital in memory of the victims.

On the night of May 14, the Russians continued the massive attack they had begun during the day, launching another 56 missiles and 675 drones into Ukraine.

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