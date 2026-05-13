GUR warns that Russians have launched a long-term combined attack on Ukraine. There are already dead and injured in the regions (UPD)

Russian forces launched a prolonged combined air attack against Ukraine on May 13.

This is warned by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, in the first wave of the attack, Russia launched a significant number of attack drones to overload Ukrainian air defenses and strike civilian targets. It plans to use air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles, in the future.

The Russiansʼ targets are critical infrastructure and life support facilities for large cities, in particular, energy, military-industrial complex enterprises, and government buildings.

"In this way, Russia, which rejected the ceasefire proposals, seeks to once again influence Ukraineʼs resilience in the war for freedom," GUR noted.

What is already known about the consequences of the attack

Since this morning, air raid sirens and explosions have been heard in a number of regions of Ukraine. In particular, three people were injured in an attack in the Khmelnytsky region. In Zaporizhzhia, a 76-year-old man died as a result of a KAB strike.

In the Rivne region, civilian infrastructure was hit, in particular, a residential building. Two people were killed and four were injured.

In Kherson, a Russian drone hit a minibus with people — nine passengers were injured. The Russians also hit a car in the Tsentralny district of the city and hit Komyshany (Kherson region). Three people are known to have been injured.

In Kyiv, debris fell in the Obolonsky district, and in the Vyshhorodsky district of the Kyiv region, a residential building caught fire from a drone attack. There were no injuries.

Київська ОВА / Telegram

In Odesa, debris from a UAV fell on the roof of a nine-story building, and cars parked nearby caught fire. Two people are known to have been injured.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

During the night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones. Air defense managed to neutralize 111 of them. However, another 20 attack UAVs were hit in 13 places.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.