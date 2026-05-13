Russians launched 139 drones over Ukraine overnight. They hit houses in Dnipropetrovsk region and an electrical substation in the Poltava region

On the night of May 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones. Air defense managed to neutralize 111 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 20 strike UAVs were hit in 13 places, and debris fell in four locations.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russians almost 30 times. In total, 8 residents were killed and 11 were injured. Infrastructure, houses, and cars were damaged.

In Nikopol area, two teenagers were among the three victims. In Kryvyi Rih, a 9-month-old girl was hospitalized as a result of the attack the night before. In total, two people died in that attack, and four more were injured.

At night, Russian drones hit an electrical substation in the Poltava region. More than 6 500 people were left without electricity. Nearby houses were also damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack. In the Shevchenkivsky district, drone debris fell onto the road. In the Kholodnohirsky district, a fire broke out after a strike on infrastructure.

Also at night, Russia massively attacked the industrial infrastructure of the Odesa region — warehouses and utility buildings were damaged, fires broke out. No people were injured.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

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