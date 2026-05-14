Five dead and over 40 injured in overnight Russian attack in Kyiv. In the morning, Russians hit Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson (UPD)

The death toll from the overnight Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to five. The body of a 12-year-old girl has been pulled from the rubble.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko.

Another 44 residents of the capital were injured, including two children. 21 victims, including a child, were sent to hospitals.

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The most destruction in Kyiv is in the Darnytsky district. There, an entire entrance to a high-rise building collapsed due to a Russian strike. Rescuers are continuing emergency and search operations. 28 people have already been rescued, but at least 20 are considered missing.

Another hit in Kyiv today was at the warehouse of the publishing house "Another Page". They were warned about a delay in orders.

Also, as a result of shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Kyiv, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytsky regions were left without electricity, the Ministry of Energy reported.

The Russians attacked Kharkiv in the morning. 14 people were injured in Saltivsky district, 15 in Shevchenkivsky. Three children were among the injured. Residential buildings, kiosks, coffee shops, and cars were damaged in the city.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region — a man was injured, industrial infrastructure was damaged.

Two more injured and one woman killed after shelling of Kherson. There, in the morning, Russians fired twice on vehicles of the UN humanitarian mission. The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and 8 other employees of the organization were in the car. No one was injured.

On the night of May 14, the Russians continued the massive attack they had begun during the day, launching 56 missiles and 675 drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 693 Russian targets, but there were hits in 24 places.

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