Russia launched 56 missiles and 675 drones into Ukraine overnight. Hits recorded in 24 locations

On the night of May 14, the Russians continued the massive attack they had launched during the day, launching 56 missiles and 675 drones into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 693 Russian targets, namely:

29 of 35 X-101 cruise missiles;

12 out of 18 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

652 out of 675 UAVs of various types.

Another 15 missiles, including three "Kinzhals", and 23 strike drones hit 24 locations. Debris fell in 18 locations.

The main target of the attack that night was Kyiv. So far, one person has been killed and 32 injured, including one child. 18 apartments in a high-rise building in the Darnytsky district have been destroyed, and people may be trapped under the rubble.

On the left bank of the capital, the attack caused water supply disruptions.

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Seven people, including a child, were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of Russian shelling. The consequences are recorded in six districts of the region — Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv, Obukhiv, Brovary and Bila Tserkva. Private residential buildings, apartments, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

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The Russians also attacked the port infrastructure of the Odesa region at night — two people were injured. As a result of two waves of attacks, equipment, property, and freight transport were damaged.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

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