Russians massively attacked Kyiv and Kyiv region with drones and missiles all night. One person killed, there are injuries (UPD)

During the night of May 14, Russian troops continued their massive attack on Ukraine and struck Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Kyiv

UPD at 07:50: Currently, one person has died and 31 have been injured in Russian strikes on the capital. Among the injured is a child.

In the Darnytsky district, a multi-storey residential building was hit, where the structures collapsed. Rescuers saved 27 people. Emergency and rescue operations to search for victims are ongoing. At another address, debris fell on the territory of a gas station.

A parked car caught fire in the Solomyansky district.

Debris was found on the roadway in the Holosiivsky district of the city.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris was recorded falling onto an open area.

In the Obolonsky district, debris fell on an open area and on a three-story parking lot and business center building. Also, at another address, debris damaged an apartment in a residential building on the 12th floor and hit a 25-story unfinished building.

In the Dniprovsky district, a fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building as a result of the attack. At another address, a UAV hit a five-story building, and garages and cars parked nearby were on fire.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kyiv region

Seven people, including a child, were injured in Russian shelling. The consequences are recorded in six districts of the region — Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv, Obukhiv, Brovary and Bila Tserkva. Private houses, apartments, outbuildings and cars were damaged.