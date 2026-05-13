Reuters: Perm refinery shuts down after Ukrainian drone attacks. Repairs will take several weeks

The “Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” oil refinery in the Russian city of Perm completely stopped oil refining after a Ukrainian drone attack on May 7.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

According to their information, a fire broke out at the refinery after the strikes. Three main primary oil processing units and some secondary units were urgently shut down.

In addition, one installation has been out of service since April 30 due to a previous drone attack. According to sources, repairs could take several weeks.

“Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” is one of the largest refineries in Russia. It is located more than 1 500 km from the border with Ukraine. Its capacity is about 13 million tons per year. The enterprise supplies fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian army.

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