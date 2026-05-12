Money laundering in luxury real estate. NABU and SAPO say that SBU pressured experts in the case

Some SBU employees pressured experts in the case of laundering UAH 460 million in luxury real estate near Kyiv.

This was stated by the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos at a briefing.

"In this money laundering case, there was alleged pressure on experts who were supposed to conduct the relevant examination. And this pressure, according to our version, could have been exerted by the SBU employees. Relevant reviews were made in the databases regarding these experts, some unknown person approached the expert and transmitted some signal regarding caution in this examination," he said.

Kryvonos noted that the bureau has already initiated criminal proceedings on these facts.

The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksandr Klymenko emphasized the need to create an independent expert institution to prevent such pressure.

"Experts really encounter unknown people who send them signals like: ʼDonʼt think that this will end with the deprivation of the certificate.ʼ They threaten their relatives, send greetings, so they refuse to conduct these examinations," the head of SAPO added.

SBU has not yet commented on the information about the possible involvement of its employees in pressure on experts.