NGL.media: More than a half of Khmelnytsky prosecutors who lost their disability group after the scandal with the head of MSEC, returned it

Of the 33 Khmelnytsky prosecutors whose disability group was revoked after the scandal with former head of the MSEC Tetyana Krupa (32) went to court to appeal the decision. More than half of them won their cases.

NGL.media writes about this.

18 prosecutors managed to regain their disability group. The court upheld the legality of the decision for only five of them and did not restore their group, the rest of the cases are still pending.

Journalists emphasize: the administrative court, which overturned the decision to verify the disability status, cannot assess medical conditions and verify diagnoses.

Therefore, the judges paid attention to purely procedural violations: whether there was a legal basis for the verification, whether the prosecutor was properly notified of the review, whether he was given a full medical examination, etc. It was because of procedural violations that the Ukrainian State Research Institute, which conducted the verification, lost the lawsuits.

In most cases, prosecutors proved that the document on the basis of which the Research Institute initiated the inspections — a letter from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) or the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) — was not a legal procedural document. This means that the instituteʼs expert commission had no right to even begin an inspection of the prosecutors.

Another reason to cancel the decisions of the Ukrainian State Research Institute was that they were adopted in absentia.

"I came to Dnipro on my own initiative. They refused to review and said that they had already made this decision. In absentia. That is why I am appealing," prosecutor Oleksiy Luhovy told NGL.media.

In the case of Luhovy, experts determined that the pathology of the nervous and cardiovascular systems “limits his vital activity to a mild degree”, respectively, he does not fall under the disability group II, which he received in 2024 at MSEC under the leadership of Tetyana Krupa.

However, the judge of the Khmelnytsky District Administrative Court Yaroslav Dranovsky satisfied the prosecutor’s claim and restored his disability. Now the State Research Institute is trying to appeal this decision.

Scandal with the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC

In early October 2024, the court took into custody the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. Investigators believe that she, together with her son (the head of the regional Pension Fund), earned millions of hryvnias by illegally registering disability for men.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa helped 51 officials of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutorʼs Office obtain disability groups. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

Because of this scandal, mass inspections began throughout Ukraine, and especially in the Khmelnytsky region. In August, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that 800 law enforcement officers and officials had lost their disability group after the inspection.

And in November 2026, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported: 74 prosecutors were dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office, 66 were dismissed from administrative positions. Another 290 cases were under consideration.

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