In Ukraine, more than 800 decisions of MSEC on the disability of law enforcement officers and officials have already been canceled

The head of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachev stated that, at the initiative of the Bureau, more than 800 decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) on the assignment of disability to law enforcement officers and employees of state bodies have already been canceled.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The inspections are carried out within the framework of criminal proceedings and in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of October 22, 2024. For this purpose, an interdepartmental working group was created from among employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of Health, and other law enforcement agencies, which approved an action plan in November last year.

Currently, more than 70 state bodies and 2 630 medical expert cases of officials are being checked. Almost 2 000 cases have already been reviewed: more than 800 decisions were canceled as unfounded, in more than 400 cases the group or term of disability was changed. Almost 100 officials were summoned for additional examinations.

The largest number of decisions were overturned regarding officials from:

The State Customs Service of Ukraine — 244 decisions out of 587 considered were canceled;

The State Tax Service of Ukraine — 161 decisions out of 423 considered were canceled;

prosecutorʼs offices — 162 decisions out of 336 considered were canceled;

State Migration Service — 28 decisions out of 70 considered were canceled;

The National Police of Ukraine — 16 decisions out of 78 considered were canceled.

Some officials have been informed of the suspicions. Materials regarding the deputy chief physician for medical work of the Lviv Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise have already been sent to the court.

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutorʼs Office, who acted in collusion with the former head of MSEС and the ex-head of the Cherkasy District Prosecutorʼs Office, was exposed for unjustified receipt of disability. Currently, the indictment against the ex-prosecutor and the head of MSEС from Cherkasy region has been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

The fact of unjustified disability received by the prosecutor of the Khrystynivka department of the Uman district prosecutorʼs office with the participation of the former head of MSEС was also revealed. The materials regarding both officials have already been sent to court.