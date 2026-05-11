European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine may receive first funds from €90 billion loan next week

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Ukraine could receive the first tranche of aid from a €90 billion loan as early as next week.
She reported this before the start of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
"Everything related to Ukraine is my responsibility. It is the responsibility of the European Commission, so I hope that next week we will be able to send the first payments," she said.
Kos added that payments are planned until the end of 2027. She also hopes that the EU will be able to provide funds not only for military needs, but also for others.
€90 billion loan from the EU
In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.
For a long time, Hungary blocked a loan to Ukraine due to the halt in the transit of Russian oil through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. Ukraine explained that this happened due to Russian attacks, but Hungary and Slovakia believed that the pipeline was not damaged.
Finally, in March, Ukraine agreed to EU assistance to repair the “Druzhba” pipeline, and on April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the repairs were complete. On the morning of April 22, the Ukrainian section of the pipeline began to be pressurized and the system filled with oil, and on April 23,
Slovakia received the first deliveries. On the same day, the Council of the European Union approved this loan and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.
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