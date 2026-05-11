European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine may receive first funds from €90 billion loan next week

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Ukraine could receive the first tranche of aid from a €90 billion loan as early as next week.

She reported this before the start of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Everything related to Ukraine is my responsibility. It is the responsibility of the European Commission, so I hope that next week we will be able to send the first payments," she said.

Kos added that payments are planned until the end of 2027. She also hopes that the EU will be able to provide funds not only for military needs, but also for others.